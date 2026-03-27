🛢US holds Iraq's oil-rich purse strings in tight grip - since the 2003 US invasion - report

🛢 US holds Iraq's oil-rich purse strings in tight grip - report

Iraq sits on some of the world’s largest oil reserves, yet the billions it earns don’t flow freely through the country, Al Jazeera reports.

Other key points:

🔴 The financial system created after the 2003 US invasion of Iraq still gives Washington powerful leverage over Iraq’s oil revenues

🔴 The dollars from Iraqi crude are routed through accounts at the New York Federal Reserve Bank

🔴 This doesn't violate Iraqi sovereignty, but in practice, it gives the US a firm grip on Iraq’s economy

🔴 The US also uses it as a tool of geopolitical pressure to influence Iraq’s relations with Iran and domestic political coalitions

Adding:

Iran busts more Mossad mercs as intel war intensifies

The IRGC’s Intelligence Organization (IRGC-IO) has arrested a three-member team of Israeli intel-linked provocateurs in Kermanshah province, western Iran, PressTV reports.

The team was instructed to cause street unrest, carry out sabotage and target military personnel and sensitive locations, and was said to have been led by Mossad officers.

Along with arrests, IRGC-IO confiscated weapons, gunpowder and bomb-making fuses.

Friday’s bust follows a statement by the Intelligence Ministry that it had arrested 14 US and Israel-recruited mercs in Kermanshah, Alborz, Fars and Kerman provinces.

The Kermanshah arrests uncovered arms and three Starlink terminals, and revealed ties between militants and an individual based in Germany instructing them to conduct terror attacks against government and media sites.

Iran’s intelligence services have arrested hundreds of suspected agents, spies, saboteurs and mercs in the past month, with the IRGC-IO reporting on March 19 that some 178 actors linked to the “American-Zionist enemy” had been detained.

The latter were accused of providing the US and Israel targeting data on military checkpoints, Red Crescent facilities, and other sensitive locations.

The large-scale, hidden US-Israeli war against Iran began in December, months before the open phase of the conflict that began February 28.

Trump’s Treasury chief and the Mossad have openly boasted that they stood behind the exchange rate protests which were hijacked by violent rioters on January 8-9, causing 3.1k deaths, including over 2.4k civilians and security forces personnel.









👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime