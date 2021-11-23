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Meet the 'Patriot' Mother Who Video Taped the Waukesha BLM Activist Christmas Parade Motor Massacre
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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145 views • November 23, 2021
Just when you thought that you couldn't get away from the Evil Dr. Fauci. Up pops this adventure.
Police were called to a Milwaukee address used by Darrell Brooks Jr. after his name was found on a police scanner in connection with the Waukesha parade incident, in which at least 23 people were injured, including many children, when a red Ford Escape plowed through the crowd. Two Milwaukee police squads were outside the home listed to Brooks on N. 19th St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to Heavy. Waukesha police obtained an ID in the name of Darrell Brooks Jr. inside the red Ford Escape they recovered in connection with the Waukesha parade investigation, according to audio obtained from the scanner by Heavy. Brooks’ exact connection to the parade incident is unknown. He also goes by the names Darrell E. Brooks Jr., and Darrell Edward Brooks, Jr. He is 39 years old.

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