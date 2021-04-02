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Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi explains in a long version problems that can happen through 1billion mRNA packages in the vaccine
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685 views • April 02, 2021
In this long version Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi clears up a lot what we don't hear within the mainstream media, about the mRNA and the lipid-polyethylene and how they spread in our whole blood system. Have a look and decide for yourself, enjoy it.
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