Big Food vs RFK, Appendix Alzheimer Risk, Earth Rotation Fear Porn, COVID Era Policy Damage, Stop the Hemp Ban - The RSB Show 6-9-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Big Food Pushback, Appendix Alzheimer Risk, Earth Rotation Fear Porn, Fuligo Ligni, RFK Silver Lining, COVID Era Policy Damage, Gut Bacteria Autism, HPV Mitigation, Stop the Hemp Ban, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/synthetic-dye-pushback-removing-appendix-alzheimer-risk-earth-rotation-shift-leap-second-debate-fuligo-ligni-rfk-silver-lining-covid-era-policy-damage-possible-gut-bacteria-autism-protection-q/