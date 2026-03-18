TPV Sean - Iran Releases Proof Israel Plotting 'Mass Shooting' False Flag at Tucker Carlson Event - 3-17-2026

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Iran Releases Proof Israel Plotting 'Mass Shooting' False Flag at Tucker Carlson Event A verified senior whistleblower inside Iran's intelligence apparatus has confirmed an assassination plot targeting Tucker Carlson. Tucker's life is under threat for the crime of questioning Israel's authority and red-pilling millions about America's colonizers: the state of Israel.