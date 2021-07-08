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This Quantum Life #130 - Maybe It's Just Not About You
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10 views • July 08, 2021
The very simple Reality is that we chose to participate in this specific physical life, mostly pre-programmed into the matrix we chose with very few required inputs on our part. But when inspiration comes to us, we contribute God's intentions to the whole system.
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