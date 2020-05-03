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World Bigfoot Radio #95 pt. 1 ~ Bigfoot in Michigan/ Robin McCray
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115 views • May 03, 2020
World Bigfoot Radio #95 pt. 1 ~ Bigfoot in Michigan/ Robin McCray
In this episode we welcome Robin McCray, who has been having Bigfoot experiences for decades and currently resides in South Carolina. For most of this episode, we focus on experiences and pictures from when she used to live in Michigan. Part 2 available mid-week. HELP THIS SHOW, CONTRIBUTIONS TO: PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL Contact Duke @ [email protected]. Cryptid Report Hotline @ 503-662-2678 CBD products (60 day money back guarantee) DUKESULLIVAN.MYCTFO.COM T-shirts, Hoodies and mugs at TEESPRING.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL please LIKE AND SHARE with your friends, and THANK YOU to those whose support keeps this show coming to you!
In this episode we welcome Robin McCray, who has been having Bigfoot experiences for decades and currently resides in South Carolina. For most of this episode, we focus on experiences and pictures from when she used to live in Michigan. Part 2 available mid-week. HELP THIS SHOW, CONTRIBUTIONS TO: PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL Contact Duke @ [email protected]. Cryptid Report Hotline @ 503-662-2678 CBD products (60 day money back guarantee) DUKESULLIVAN.MYCTFO.COM T-shirts, Hoodies and mugs at TEESPRING.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL please LIKE AND SHARE with your friends, and THANK YOU to those whose support keeps this show coming to you!
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