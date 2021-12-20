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X22 Report A 12. 19. 21.
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210 views • December 20, 2021
Ep. 2656a - Trump Confirms The Economic Plan, Watch Gold & Digital Gold
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The people are now seeing inflation as a huge problem, and who is responsible, [JB]/[CB]. The people also believe that the BBP is not going to help but it is going to make it worse and inflation is going to skyrocket. Truckers are warning if they push the mandates it will effect the supply chain. There is gold and digital gold, will both together destroy the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^
The people are now seeing inflation as a huge problem, and who is responsible, [JB]/[CB]. The people also believe that the BBP is not going to help but it is going to make it worse and inflation is going to skyrocket. Truckers are warning if they push the mandates it will effect the supply chain. There is gold and digital gold, will both together destroy the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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