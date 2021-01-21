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** Globalist Deep State Swamp Creatures Attempt To Drive The Last Nail Into The Constitutional Republic While Their Chinese Communist Handlers Cheer Them On At Biden’s Inauguration ** - 20/Jan/2021
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110 views • January 21, 2021
** Globalist Deep State Swamp Creatures gather to drive the last nail into the Constitutional Republic while their Chinese Communist Handlers cheer them on at Joe Biden’s Inauguration. It is a day that will live in infamy for Patriots loyal to the Constitution and will most certainly be forgotten in Orwellian time by their progeny.
- America needs to get them out of there before they do too much damage.
** Military in control –
- X22 Report, 11/20/2021
- Video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2382b-military-control-11-3-verifies-as-1st-marker-think-illegitimate/
-- The Central Bank/China the invisible enemy believe they in are in charge of the economic system. They are now pushing their agenda forward, the world is watching. China just imposed sanctions on 28 American nationals. The patriots are prepared to expose the entire economic system. The Deep State/Main Stream Media have now completed the crime, China Joe was inaugurated he took a private jet to DC. China Joe is now the illegitimate president of the US. The military has been monitoring the elections they know exactly what has occurred. 11.3 is the first marker, The militarys entire operation is going to be completed in 30 days.
** President Trumps Farewell Address
- ‘The movement we started is only just beginning’ defiant Trump says in Farewell Speech
- RT Breaking News, - 19/Jan/2021
-Article & Video: https://www.rt.com/usa/513019-trump-farewell-address-video/
-- US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic and defiant note in his farewell address, vowing his movement was here to stay and praising his administration’s achievements in restoring America while not starting any new wars.
“We did what we came here to do — and so much more,” Trump said in the speech on Tuesday afternoon. He argued that his administration restored American strength at home and leadership abroad, “built the greatest economy in the history of the world,” and achieved a “series of historic peace deals in the Middle East.”
I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars.
“Above all, we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America, the government answers to the people,” Trump said. “We restored the idea that in America, no one is forgotten — because everyone matters and everyone has a voice.”
He added that he prays for the new administration’s success in “keeping America safe and prosperous.”
The outgoing president also warned, however, that the greatest danger America faces is “a loss of confidence in ourselves — a loss of confidence in our national greatness.”
“No nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history, and heroes — for these are the very sources of our unity and our vitality,” Trump said. “America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree.”
Commenting on the January 6 “assault” on the US Capitol, Trump said “all Americans were horrified” by it and that political violence “is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.”
Democrats have blamed Trump personally for “inciting” the unrest, which the House of Representatives described as an “insurrection” in the one-day session ending in a vote to impeach Trump last week.
Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) have also called Trump supporters “domestic terrorists,” while several lawmakers have proposed new laws to allow the US government to crack down on domestic dissent. Democrats will control the White House and both chambers of Congress after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated
- America needs to get them out of there before they do too much damage.
** Military in control –
- X22 Report, 11/20/2021
- Video: https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/ep-2382b-military-control-11-3-verifies-as-1st-marker-think-illegitimate/
-- The Central Bank/China the invisible enemy believe they in are in charge of the economic system. They are now pushing their agenda forward, the world is watching. China just imposed sanctions on 28 American nationals. The patriots are prepared to expose the entire economic system. The Deep State/Main Stream Media have now completed the crime, China Joe was inaugurated he took a private jet to DC. China Joe is now the illegitimate president of the US. The military has been monitoring the elections they know exactly what has occurred. 11.3 is the first marker, The militarys entire operation is going to be completed in 30 days.
** President Trumps Farewell Address
- ‘The movement we started is only just beginning’ defiant Trump says in Farewell Speech
- RT Breaking News, - 19/Jan/2021
-Article & Video: https://www.rt.com/usa/513019-trump-farewell-address-video/
-- US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic and defiant note in his farewell address, vowing his movement was here to stay and praising his administration’s achievements in restoring America while not starting any new wars.
“We did what we came here to do — and so much more,” Trump said in the speech on Tuesday afternoon. He argued that his administration restored American strength at home and leadership abroad, “built the greatest economy in the history of the world,” and achieved a “series of historic peace deals in the Middle East.”
I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars.
“Above all, we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America, the government answers to the people,” Trump said. “We restored the idea that in America, no one is forgotten — because everyone matters and everyone has a voice.”
He added that he prays for the new administration’s success in “keeping America safe and prosperous.”
The outgoing president also warned, however, that the greatest danger America faces is “a loss of confidence in ourselves — a loss of confidence in our national greatness.”
“No nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history, and heroes — for these are the very sources of our unity and our vitality,” Trump said. “America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree.”
Commenting on the January 6 “assault” on the US Capitol, Trump said “all Americans were horrified” by it and that political violence “is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.”
Democrats have blamed Trump personally for “inciting” the unrest, which the House of Representatives described as an “insurrection” in the one-day session ending in a vote to impeach Trump last week.
Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) have also called Trump supporters “domestic terrorists,” while several lawmakers have proposed new laws to allow the US government to crack down on domestic dissent. Democrats will control the White House and both chambers of Congress after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated
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