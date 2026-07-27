Homer vs. Nolan: No contest. And is American free speech on life support?

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Well, I finally bit the bullet and gave some of my money to Hollywood wokies: I went to see Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. I couldn't help it, really. Between the much discussed casting choices that set most conservatives on fire with anger and the fact that I love classic literature--this was must-see for me. Monday morning, you'll have my full review.
Also: Is free speech still a right in this country? Or merely a suggestion? When a woman can be sentenced to probation and community service not for actions--and not for threats--but merely for words someone else didn't like, well, we are on our way to becoming the UK. Or Oceania.
Let's get after it!!
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