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Cops vs Politicians
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32 views • January 12, 2020
The norm has changed so that the police do not harrass judges, politicians and other since the police that harrass civilians tend to lose their when the politicians and judges contact the policemans job. That is how things are today, that is why you need a camera since the police are corrupt and incompetent and have more important things to do, like eating donuts and fucking sluts and protitutes no one else wants and needs.
yeah, the brigtheon scum, that decide not to publish uploads fully, what i think of them? they are outright scum, in par with the scum at jewtube.
yeah, the brigtheon scum, that decide not to publish uploads fully, what i think of them? they are outright scum, in par with the scum at jewtube.
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