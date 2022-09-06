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Russell In Russia Today - Russell 'Texas' Bentley - 090522
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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211 views • September 06, 2022

Texac in Moscow! Info about the press conference tomorrow - international journalists on the US/Ukrop nazi death list "Myratvorets". See more info below! 👇🏻

More below from Russel Texas Bentley from his Telegram channel.

Lyudmila and I are in Moscow for a press conference on September 6th at 1:00 PM at the press center of Rossia Segodnaya, (Moscow, Zubovsky Blvd. 4) to join Mira Terada of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, and other prominent journalists who have been placed on the Ukrainian hit list "Miratvorets".


The activity of the «Myrotvorets» not only jeopardize the safety of journalists, but also creates a danger to their lives and the fulfillment of their professional duty – to spread the truth about the events that are taking place in Russia, Ukraine and the world. The recent brutal murder of journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina occurred 1.5 months after the publication of her personal data on «Myrotvorets».


We invite media representatives to take part in the press conference. To get accreditation for media representatives, send an e-mail to: [email protected] . For more information, please send an e-mail to Foundation to Battle Injustice: [email protected] or [email protected] . Phone: +7 (952) -243-47-02.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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