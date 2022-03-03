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Is World War III and the annihilation of nations around the corner?
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10 views • March 03, 2022
On this week's episode of Faith & Reason, the panel discusses the latest news on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of further escalation, and the hope that Pope Francis consecrates Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
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