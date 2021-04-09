BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pfizer's gene therapy vaccine: Now for schoolchildren!
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • April 09, 2021
Rebel News, April 3, 2021

Ezra Levant reads through a recent Pfizer press release, containing their plan to vaccinate your children.
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3cMGAeD

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com​ for more great Rebel content.

Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:

►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast

Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media!
YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelMediaTV/
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram

An original video production by Rebel News.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4vZ76FWvDM
Keywords
childrenpfizergene therapycovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric Draws Health Interest as Reports Cite Benefits

Turmeric Draws Health Interest as Reports Cite Benefits

Edison Reed
Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Petra Stone
Biologists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Antimicrobial Proteins; Study Reports Activity Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Biologists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Antimicrobial Proteins; Study Reports Activity Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Petra Stone
Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Chase Codewell
Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Coco Somers
Thyroid diet myths busted: Broccoli is fine, but your fancy sea salt isn’t

Thyroid diet myths busted: Broccoli is fine, but your fancy sea salt isn’t

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy