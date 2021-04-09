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Pfizer's gene therapy vaccine: Now for schoolchildren!
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40 views • April 09, 2021
Rebel News, April 3, 2021
Ezra Levant reads through a recent Pfizer press release, containing their plan to vaccinate your children.
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3cMGAeD
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
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An original video production by Rebel News.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4vZ76FWvDM
Ezra Levant reads through a recent Pfizer press release, containing their plan to vaccinate your children.
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3cMGAeD
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media!
YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelMediaTV/
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
An original video production by Rebel News.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4vZ76FWvDM
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