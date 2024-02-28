“They will all die or SURRENDER in Ukraine, there’s no magic weapon to win” Scott Ritter _ Redacted

Mirrored Content
NATO just gave the green light to for Ukraine to launch attacks inside of Russia. How's that going to work out? Former U.S. Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter says this is end for Ukraine unless they surrender right now.
