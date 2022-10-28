DEATH TOWERS SHOCK RESIDENTS AS THEY SLEEP ACCORDING TO REPORTS....

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Less than 5% of the people have taken the Pfizer booster that came out in September. Are the sheeple finally waking up ? Maybe some of them ?
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https://rumble.com/c/c-360794