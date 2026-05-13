The Problem With “Free Money” Economics, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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Universal income sounds compassionate — until nobody produces anything anymore. History shows that printing endless money doesn’t create wealth; it destroys purchasing power, productivity, and independence. The danger isn’t just inflation. It’s dependency. A society disconnected from work, production, and responsibility becomes easier to control and far harder to sustain long term.
#UniversalIncome #Economics #Inflation #Debt #FinancialCollapse #GovernmentControl #Productivity #MoneyPrinting #Freedom #Economy
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