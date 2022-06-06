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Pentecost & Ronald Reagan's Death Anniversary
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2 views • June 06, 2022
These Two EVENTS are a Very Common Theme in The Perversion of The False Witness Rg Stair !! As Ole Rg Stair Perverted The Very Holiness of God in His Observance of Pentecost in His Sexual Delusions. FOOL's Make A MOCK at SIN As you will Clearly See Rg Stair in ACTION !!!
Also The NUMEROUS Lies Saying " God Told Him " about Ronald Reagan. He even Lied about His Lies about President Reagan in 1999, as I will use Those Audio Clips in The Beginning of the Next Messages That are Coming into Place in The Next Few Days !! God Bless Brothers and Sisters !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Also The NUMEROUS Lies Saying " God Told Him " about Ronald Reagan. He even Lied about His Lies about President Reagan in 1999, as I will use Those Audio Clips in The Beginning of the Next Messages That are Coming into Place in The Next Few Days !! God Bless Brothers and Sisters !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
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