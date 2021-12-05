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The 'Science' of Brainwashing: What is 'Cognitive Dissonance'? [20.11.2021]
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20 views • December 05, 2021
Note: Brainwashed = Cognitive Dissonance. I meet theese people every day. 99,9 % of the world are Brainwashed.
This video also exactly describes my 'situation' with my family right now.
My mother called me yesterday in connection with my little sister's death and funeral.
She was furious over my video I made with my sister (links below)...
In short, My mother (and my family) can talk about and say and 'push' anything they want, like everyone should be 'tested' and 'vaxxed' ALSO the children... But if I wanna talk about what this 'test' and 'vaccine' AGENDA actually is, and that no one should do it, especially the children, so they say: 'I don't want talk about it...' But they can talk about everything they want...
And if I say 'I don't want talk about it...' I get the answer: 'LISTEN to what I have to say' and they just interrupts one all the time... Is that hypocritical or what ? - I have to stay away from my little sisters funeral - my mother will go crazy if I come, I know her...
- Cognitive Dissonance is a term for the state of discomfort felt when two or more modes of thought contradict each other.
- Cognitive dissonance can interfere with the perceptions people hold about themselves and their abilities, which is why it can often feel so uncomfortable and unpleasant. Dealing With Dissonance When there are conflicts between cognitions (thoughts, beliefs, opinions), people will take steps to reduce the dissonance and feelings of discomfort.
- Cognitive dissonance definition is - psychological conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held simultaneously.
- Cognitive dissonance refers to a situation involving conflicting attitudes, beliefs or behaviors. This produces a feeling of mental discomfort leading to an alteration in one of the attitudes, beliefs or behaviors to reduce the discomfort and restore balance.
--
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
(Trailer): https://youtu.be/emU7VSE_GGw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
After 24 years - Goodbye Father [04.08.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIGEXY3PNrC1/
RockUncleProduction: Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ PEDOPHILIA Signs and Symbols [08.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiNdt1jFSXJs/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
229 views Nov 20, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 691 subscribers
https://youtu.be/InHOg-E0enc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
This video also exactly describes my 'situation' with my family right now.
My mother called me yesterday in connection with my little sister's death and funeral.
She was furious over my video I made with my sister (links below)...
In short, My mother (and my family) can talk about and say and 'push' anything they want, like everyone should be 'tested' and 'vaxxed' ALSO the children... But if I wanna talk about what this 'test' and 'vaccine' AGENDA actually is, and that no one should do it, especially the children, so they say: 'I don't want talk about it...' But they can talk about everything they want...
And if I say 'I don't want talk about it...' I get the answer: 'LISTEN to what I have to say' and they just interrupts one all the time... Is that hypocritical or what ? - I have to stay away from my little sisters funeral - my mother will go crazy if I come, I know her...
- Cognitive Dissonance is a term for the state of discomfort felt when two or more modes of thought contradict each other.
- Cognitive dissonance can interfere with the perceptions people hold about themselves and their abilities, which is why it can often feel so uncomfortable and unpleasant. Dealing With Dissonance When there are conflicts between cognitions (thoughts, beliefs, opinions), people will take steps to reduce the dissonance and feelings of discomfort.
- Cognitive dissonance definition is - psychological conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held simultaneously.
- Cognitive dissonance refers to a situation involving conflicting attitudes, beliefs or behaviors. This produces a feeling of mental discomfort leading to an alteration in one of the attitudes, beliefs or behaviors to reduce the discomfort and restore balance.
--
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
(Trailer): https://youtu.be/emU7VSE_GGw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
https://rumble.com/vp5qxt-my-little-sister-now-dead-situation-update-denmark-cv-19-passport-in-5-min-.html
https://www.brighteon.com/5b3fb721-20f8-40e2-82c6-4c3cbe677aba
https://t.me/KimOsboel/563
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
After 24 years - Goodbye Father [04.08.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIGEXY3PNrC1/
RockUncleProduction: Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ PEDOPHILIA Signs and Symbols [08.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiNdt1jFSXJs/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
229 views Nov 20, 2021
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 691 subscribers
https://youtu.be/InHOg-E0enc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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