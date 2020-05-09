This video is a spoken transcript of the until now suppressed book "The Mancharians' Newest Civilization" (a question and answer book) of which the answers to over 150 questions were provided to us by the Mancharians, who are our highly evolved creators and forefathers, and who at this time live in a oneness of joy and bliss of which we cannot even imagine.



During this 1995 tape-recorded production Uthrania Seila Sentana-Ries stepped aside to let the Mancharians in and provide the the answers to Mr. Reni Sentana-Ries' questions.



Except for Trafford Publishing, the book has until now has not been accepted by any main-stream publishers, and will not until we come to the forefront of world global affairs.