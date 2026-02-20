Important Insights into the New Epstein Files Release - Interview with James Corbett, February 2026

What is in the 3 million files related to child sex offender and eugenicist Jeffrey Epstein that have been released by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026? The renowned investigative Journalist James Corbett has inspected some of these documents and has made remarkable findings. He joined Kla.TV and gave us a magnificent quick overview of them. There still is a lot of work ahead to investigate all these documents. James put it this way: “…unfortunately, it is too much for any one person to handle or to synthesize, which is why I think this has to be part of a collective open source effort to really start reporting on these different data points.” We encourage everybody to dive into and share the investigations that James Corbett and other investigative journalists have already conducted. They are linked below. And don’t miss to check out the Epstein files release for yourself.