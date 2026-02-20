BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Important Insights into the New Epstein Files Release - Interview with James Corbett, February 2026
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
167 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
497 views • 1 day ago

What is in the 3 million files related to child sex offender and eugenicist Jeffrey Epstein that have been released by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026? The renowned investigative Journalist James Corbett has inspected some of these documents and has made remarkable findings. He joined Kla.TV and gave us a magnificent quick overview of them. There still is a lot of work ahead to investigate all these documents. James put it this way: “…unfortunately, it is too much for any one person to handle or to synthesize, which is why I think this has to be part of a collective open source effort to really start reporting on these different data points.” We encourage everybody to dive into and share the investigations that James Corbett and other investigative journalists have already conducted. They are linked below. And don’t miss to check out the Epstein files release for yourself.

Keywords
interviewsjamescorbettsatanicritualabusejeffreyepstein
Chapters

James Corbett’s recent article and episode on the Epstein files:

https://corbettreport.com/10-things-i-learned-from-the-epstein-files/

https://corbettreport.com/what-i-learned-from-the-epstein-files/

Epstein Eugenics: The Plan to Seed the Human Race:

https://corbettreport.com/epstein-eugenics-the-plan-to-seed-the-human-race/

A brief History of Hopium:

https://corbettreport.com/hopium/

Whitney Webb’s work:

https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/whitney-webb/

Books: One Nation Under Blackmail Vol. 1 and 2

Sayer Ji’s deep dive on the pandemic infrastructure laid out in the Epstein files:

https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/2018374717426503946

Epstein Files from the DOJ:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-publishes-35-million-responsive-pages-compliance-epstein-files

Related Information from Kla.TV:

https://www.kla.tv/JeffreyEpstein-en

https://www.kla.tv/SatanicRitualAbuse-en

James Corbett’s Book "Reportage":

https://reportagebook.com/

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

Willow Tohi
Digital sovereignty clash: U.S. prepares portal to host content banned in Europe

Digital sovereignty clash: U.S. prepares portal to host content banned in Europe

Willow Tohi
Trump mulls Australia-style social media BAN for U.S. teens

Trump mulls Australia-style social media BAN for U.S. teens

Kevin Hughes
The Domino Effect: How a U.S. Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe

The Domino Effect: How a U.S. Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy