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Have any of your Trump Hating/Biden Liberal family & friends apologized?
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50 views • February 26, 2022
After being talked about, shunned, & called names because I supported America First, Freedom, stop endless wars, secure border & reject globalization...
This was done by family , friends , & acquaintances.. Now that Resident Joke Biden in the White House & EVERYTHING is screwed up have any of your relationships healed , did they apologize for how they treated you?
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
This was done by family , friends , & acquaintances.. Now that Resident Joke Biden in the White House & EVERYTHING is screwed up have any of your relationships healed , did they apologize for how they treated you?
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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