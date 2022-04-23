Miles Guo: Both the Hong Kong dollar and Hong Kong’s economy are doomed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/22/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Both the Hong Kong dollar and Hong Kong’s economy are doomed. Nothing good will happen in Hong Kong unless the CCP is taken down. PAG will certainly go bankrupt in the future