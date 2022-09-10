Create New Account
Wake Up! VACCINE HELL!
This episode deals with blood clotting and heart attacks 2 major symptoms of taking a Vaccine for COVID. Young people are dying from heart attacks left and right, mostly athletic  types. The blood clotting occurs in the brain mostly but in this episode we show a graphic view of a heart with clotting. There is a segment with a lawyer representing a wide range of lawyers who speaks to the conspiracy - it is shocking...


Salty Cracker can be found here:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thesaltycracker/

