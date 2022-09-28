Brazilian Presstitute: "LONG LIVE SCIENCE!" killed by PFIZER VAXX poison 💉💉💉

Brazil - September 22, 2022: Body of journalist and teacher Renata Canales, former presenter of EPTV Ribeirão, is buriedThe body of journalist and teacher Renata Pereira Canales, former presenter and former editor of EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo in Ribeirão Preto (SP), was buried on the afternoon of Thursday (22), in the municipality.

In all, 12 wreaths were sent to honour Renata, who died in the early hours of Wednesday (21) after seeking medical attention at the San Francisco Hospital the night before after getting sick.

The farewell ceremony brought together friends and family at the Peace Funeral from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. After the wake, the body was referred to the Bom Pastor Cemetery.

