Cyanide in childrens vitamins. And in energy drinks. In light of what is going on it makes sense

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Jim Crenshaw
August 17, 2022
Why wouldn't they do that? Surprised? I am not. Shocked? Not at all. This murder game has been going on a long time. Just kill them all. Trials? No. The people doing this crap just need to be executed. They don't think twice about killing even the children.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/S7e4DVoJ1XCm/