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Kiev this morning. Any civilian casualties were, as usual caused by Ukrainian air defences.
The following defence industrial targets were struck / destroyed-
logistics center RC "Vishneve" in the city of Vishneve. Coordinates: 50.383982, 30.335754.
A military garage cooperative on the outskirts of Kiev. Coordinates: 50.412729, 30.358611.
Industrial zone on Vasilkovskaya Street. Coordinates: 50.395521, 30.489166.
The "Nova Poshta" warehouse No. 17. Coordinates: 50.487814, 30.482243.
Cargo depot on the Kiev River Port. Coordinates: 50.4741882, 30.518929.
Automobile workshop of the defense plant "Mayak". Coordinates: 50.486409, 30.505953.
The Darnitskyi reinforced concrete structures plant. Coordinates: 50.4290425, 30.6787159.
The "Motor Sich" plant in Zaporizhia. Coordinates: 47.828547, 35.1936918.
A warehouse complex in Merefa, Kharkov region. Coordinates: 49.782705, 36.073105.
A transport depot in Dnipro. Coordinates: 48.4271237, 34.997514.
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