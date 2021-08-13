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Mark Malloch Brown
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30 views • August 13, 2021
Today there are microscopic computer chips based on nano technology which can be inserted into a person by means of an injection, capsule or tooth filling, with or without the knowledge of a doctor or pharmacist, and these computer chips can track the implanted person by radio or microwaves. Quote from Peter Mooring.
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