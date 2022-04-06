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X22 Report B 04. 05. 22.
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260 views • April 06, 2022
Ep. 2743b-Those Who Are Awake Can See Clearly,Trump Caught Them All,Control Belongs To The PatriotStreetfighter
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The [DS] is now trapped, this is the largest sting operation the world has ever witnessed. Trump secured deals with other leaders, he caught them all and the fact and evidence is now being produced. The election fraud decertification is now being pushed and the [DS] players cannot stop what is coming. Those who are awake can see clearly, Trump caught them all. The storm is coming and the pieces are coming together.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is now trapped, this is the largest sting operation the world has ever witnessed. Trump secured deals with other leaders, he caught them all and the fact and evidence is now being produced. The election fraud decertification is now being pushed and the [DS] players cannot stop what is coming. Those who are awake can see clearly, Trump caught them all. The storm is coming and the pieces are coming together.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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