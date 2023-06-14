Steve Bannon War Room | DC Draino Reveals Republican Congressmen Are Refusing To Vote To Censure Adam Schiff.
Light up the phones... tell them you must vote for Anna Paulina's resolution to fine and sensor Adam Schiff - 202.225.3121
source:
https://rumble.com/v2u5zpq-dc-draino-reveals-republican-congressmen-are-refusing-to-vote-to-censure-ad.html
