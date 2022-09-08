Midnight Ride: Lockdown and the Savage Beasts Prophecy

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Streamed live on May 28, 2022
The unprecedented worldwide play for power going on right now has been prophesied to happen and will continue getting worse and worse until the powers have no resistance. The goal of Satan is to take away personal freedom and to take away choice, so that he can be seen as god.
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