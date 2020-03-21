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Cough 19 & The Mark Were Planned Long Ago! Cashless Society In 2020 Examined!
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91 views • March 21, 2020
A one world government and currency are coming. This has been in the works for a very long time. Is this latest "outbreak" just a test run for something bigger or is this the main event? They use Hegelian Dialectic, Problem, Reaction, Solution to push their agendas on us. They want us to beg for the government to save us during these "crisis" events. Don't give into the fear. Stay strong and focused my friends. Many of us have been telling you this was coming and now you can see it for yourselves.
For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.
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