Cough 19 & The Mark Were Planned Long Ago! Cashless Society In 2020 Examined!

A one world government and currency are coming. This has been in the works for a very long time. Is this latest "outbreak" just a test run for something bigger or is this the main event? They use Hegelian Dialectic, Problem, Reaction, Solution to push their agendas on us. They want us to beg for the government to save us during these "crisis" events. Don't give into the fear. Stay strong and focused my friends. Many of us have been telling you this was coming and now you can see it for yourselves.



For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. 2 Timothy 1:7



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