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Ukraine's Kill List and What Western Media Ignores About Donetsk Civilians - with Eva Bartlett - Franc Analysis - 062022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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20 views • June 20, 2022
Thanks to to Franco at Franc Analysis for this video interview with Eva Bartlett in Donetsk.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RPRaoeKEWE&t=24s&ab_channel=FrancAnalysis

YouTube DEMONETIZED US! Ways you can support the show: Follow, Subscribe, and/or Tip on Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/FrancAnalysis Subscribing to one content creator gives you access to the premium content of ALL content creators on Rokfin (Jimmy Dore, Kim Iversen, Niko House, The Convo Couch, and more!) Pay Pal: https://www.paypal.me/FrancAnalysis Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=258975... CashApp: https://cash.app/$FrancAnalysis Bitcoin wallet: bc1q0ehqj2qhnqcgsnsqrfsev5scslx6jgvmm26cj9 ETH wallet: 0xA024eaC8107497Ee3CE52EF5153415a6178d13e2 Follow me on Odysee (alternative to YouTube): https://odysee.com/@FrancAnalysis:8 Follow me on Twitter: @B43Franco Join my Discord: https://discord.gg/DDNa5guaNY


Also, catch the article about this: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/06/20/interview-on-franc-analysis-ukraines-kill-list-and-what-western-media-ignores-about-donetsk-civilians/

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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