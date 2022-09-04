Alex Jones





August 25, 2022





Jeff, a construction worker in Maryland, called in to The Alex Jones Show to blow the whistle on lockdown centers being built.





Get 50% OFF our flagship product DNA Force Plus now! Try it today and see why so many listeners have made it an essential part of their daily routine!





Be sure to pre-order your autographed copy of Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ while they’re still available!





Get 25% OFF on Bodease NOW! The perfect answer to whole body support can be yours!





Get 25% off Super Male Vitality today and reclaim the edge of youth with our best formula yet!













Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hd419-whistleblower-exposes-secret-covid-fema-camps.html



