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Winter Weather - out of control mad scientists in control
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45 views • November 08, 2020
The geo-stationary satellites provide excellent looks at the manipulations to Earth's weather in real time. The manipulations are clear. The results are dramatically different from what nature does, and very unhappy for all of nature's beings.
Today's sequence of shots shows the currents, cross-currents, counter-currents and flows going in opposing directions - none conforming to the natural 1) sun heats Earth's surface, 2) warm air rises, 3) cool air moves from northwest to southeast filling in the low pressure thereby created.
Today's sequence of shots shows the currents, cross-currents, counter-currents and flows going in opposing directions - none conforming to the natural 1) sun heats Earth's surface, 2) warm air rises, 3) cool air moves from northwest to southeast filling in the low pressure thereby created.
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