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WHAT I EAT VEGAN FOR A FLAT STOMACH + ABS ROUTINE! 🌿Yovana
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15 views • October 04, 2019
ABS ROUTINE + PRE AND POST RECIPES! 🌿Yovana
Hello everyone!💖I’m so excited to share a bunch with you guys today! I’ll give you a five-exercise ab workout, a five-minute warmup, and recipes for pre- and post-workout meals! Getting in shape isn’t just about exercising. 80% of the results come from diet rather than exercise, so eat the right foods!
Hello everyone!💖I’m so excited to share a bunch with you guys today! I’ll give you a five-exercise ab workout, a five-minute warmup, and recipes for pre- and post-workout meals! Getting in shape isn’t just about exercising. 80% of the results come from diet rather than exercise, so eat the right foods!
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