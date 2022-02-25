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The Gospel of the Lord (Evangelion) Chapter One
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24 views • February 25, 2022
The Very First Bible 144 A.D. Audiobook
Chapter One of The Gospel of the Lord - narrated by Darren Kelama.
Courtesy of the Marcionite Christian Church and presented by First Bible Network.
Learn more at: TheVeryFirstBible.org
Chapter One of The Gospel of the Lord - narrated by Darren Kelama.
Courtesy of the Marcionite Christian Church and presented by First Bible Network.
Learn more at: TheVeryFirstBible.org
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