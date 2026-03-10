IRGC new video of the interception of an Israeli Hermes drone over Tehran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The IRGC has published a new video of the interception of an Israeli Hermes drone over Tehran.
Adding, from a few days ago, I posted a video of Smotrich sending his son off to fight in the Israeli war, and his son was injured, here's what happened:
Israel's far right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich says shrapnel tore through his son’s liver during an attack near the Lebanese border that wounded eight Israeli soldiers.