Team Suzuki (1991, PC)

Note: The game provides either only music or only sound effects. You cannot change this during the game, only via the configuration program.

Team Suzuki is a racing game originally developed by British company Gremlin graphics Software for Amiga and Atari ST. It was ported to PC by British company Imagitec Design. The PC version was published by Konami (in North America) and Gremlin Graphics Software (in Europe).

The game features motor cycle racing for three classes, 15cc, 250cc and 500c. You can play a whole season, a single race, practice or training. The 250cc and 500cc classes require you to shift gears manually, while 150cc is always automatic.