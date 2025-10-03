Washington’s Billion-Dollar Cover-Up: Taxpayers Forced to Fund State’s Corruption and Incompetence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The official podcast of the WA 3%
Robert Burwell exposes how decades of state corruption, failed oversight, and agency misconduct have left Washington facing billions in lawsuits. Instead of holding officials accountable or fixing broken systems, the government’s solution is to raid taxpayers for hundreds of millions more to cover exploding liability costs. From wrongful COVID firings to mishandled child welfare cases and prison abuses, citizens are being forced to pay for the state’s failures while leadership continues to dodge responsibility.
Wa3percent.org
Bothg.org
