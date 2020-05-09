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Mysterious Death of Chinese Coronavirus Researcher: Killer Has CCP Ties
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2295 views • May 09, 2020
Today I’ll talk about my own investigation about the death of the Chinese coronavirus researcher Bing Liu, and I’ll share some facts that nobody else has found regarding the background of the killer. So stick to the end.
Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
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Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferz...
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
Truth saves lives. Please support! 真相能救命，敬請支持！
GoFundme: 衆籌網：https://www.gofundme.com/f/telling-th...
Patreon 網站：https://www.patreon.com/InconvenientT...
Paypal 捐款帳號：https://www.paypal.me/JenniferZeng97
*************************
Jennifer's Twitter Account 曾錚推特：https://twitter.com/jenniferatntd
Jennifer's Facebook Page 曾錚臉書粉絲專頁 ：https://www.facebook.com/pg/jenniferz...
Jennifer's website 曾錚個人網站 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com
Email 電子郵件：[email protected]
Jennifer's Bio 曾錚簡歷 ：https://www.jenniferzengblog.com/about/
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