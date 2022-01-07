© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ashtar Command: The Galactic Federation Deception from Sirius
Follow
1
Share
Report
237 views • January 07, 2022
Video sources:
Akvile Sava "Ashtar Command & Massive Extraction" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uE3hVldqrU
Paul Christopher "The Ultimate Deception: UFOs Occult NWO Antichrist " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSs2oudrP5o
Calogero Grifasi "Claudia Ashtar's lies & threats Regressive hypnosis Past life regression" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVGUlek-I2Y
Interestingly Farsight in their remote viewing project "Ashtar Command and Bases on Venus" seem to promote the Ashtar command in a positive way! Maybe this has something to do with the limited perspective of the frequency of the remote viewers, that what Calogero Grifasi is talking about. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttSy4E0uHYs
Ashtar Galactic Command "We Come In Peace" Programming https://cassiopaea.org/forum/threads/ashtar-galactic-command-we-come-in-peace-programming.49550/
ASHTAR-COMMAND https://mysteryoftheinquity.wordpress.com/2012/11/06/ashtar-command/
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Akvile Sava "Ashtar Command & Massive Extraction" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uE3hVldqrU
Paul Christopher "The Ultimate Deception: UFOs Occult NWO Antichrist " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSs2oudrP5o
Calogero Grifasi "Claudia Ashtar's lies & threats Regressive hypnosis Past life regression" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVGUlek-I2Y
Interestingly Farsight in their remote viewing project "Ashtar Command and Bases on Venus" seem to promote the Ashtar command in a positive way! Maybe this has something to do with the limited perspective of the frequency of the remote viewers, that what Calogero Grifasi is talking about. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttSy4E0uHYs
Ashtar Galactic Command "We Come In Peace" Programming https://cassiopaea.org/forum/threads/ashtar-galactic-command-we-come-in-peace-programming.49550/
ASHTAR-COMMAND https://mysteryoftheinquity.wordpress.com/2012/11/06/ashtar-command/
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.