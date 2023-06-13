LOOKING FOR CLUES in the CANADIAN FIRES
The Healthy American Peggy Hall
Streamed live on Jun 8, 2023
Robert Brame is a forensic arborist who has analyzed 38 California fires and has come up with hundreds of photographic evidence of IMPOSSIBLE normal fire behavior. Let's use this information to help us look for CLUES in the CANADIAN fires to see if the same anamolies exist.
