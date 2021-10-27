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George Soros Starting His Own Media Company
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30 views • October 27, 2021
This should worry you although he already has ties to over 30 major news organizations and is a proxy financier of the Rothschilds who ultimately own it all.
Sources:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81060/george-soros-bankrolls-new-media-corporation-that-will-pay-journalists-to-fight-misinformation.html
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/10/27/billionaire-political-meddlers-disinformation-agents-launch-good-information-inc-to-fight-disinformation/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reid_Hoffman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Blumenthal
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidney_Blumenthal#Controversies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJ_kyCZRprY&;ab_channel=LivingInTimeLITTV
https://www.jns.org/opinion/hillary-clinton-and-anti-semite-max-blumenthal-dont-ignore-the-association/
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https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
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Sources:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81060/george-soros-bankrolls-new-media-corporation-that-will-pay-journalists-to-fight-misinformation.html
https://thegrayzone.com/2021/10/27/billionaire-political-meddlers-disinformation-agents-launch-good-information-inc-to-fight-disinformation/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reid_Hoffman
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Blumenthal
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sidney_Blumenthal#Controversies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJ_kyCZRprY&;ab_channel=LivingInTimeLITTV
https://www.jns.org/opinion/hillary-clinton-and-anti-semite-max-blumenthal-dont-ignore-the-association/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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