00 - Author's Note and Front Matter

E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8
Author's Note and front matter.
References contained in this episode:
- (2:41) A meaningful 19-page treatise on this topic [following one's conscience] is available here: https://joelskousen.com/the-still-small-voice-of-conscience
- (3:08) "Concerning Christian Liberty"; Letter of Martin Luther to Pope Leo X, Project Gutenberg, https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/1911/pg1911-images.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.