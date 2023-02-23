GROUNDBREAKING TESTIMONY: FLORIDA COUNTY RETURNS CDC FUNDS AFTER CONFIRMING VAXX IS A BIOWEAPON

Groundbreaking Testimony Changes Everything: Florida County RETURNS CDC Funds After Confirming Vaxx is a Bioweapon
The CDC was shot down and denied bioweapon funding!
Karen Kingston joins Stew to share how her work in Collier County Florida PROVED that Pfizer produced bioweapon injections with the help of the government!
Through presenting her evidence and sharing a powerful testimony, Karen was able to convince Commissioner Chris Hall to stop the $1.4 million in NIH funding to the CDC!
Idaho passed a law stating that administering mRNA vaccines will result in a misdemeanor, but is this enough to stop the shots?
Karen believes we can't rely on politicians to make a change, and that citizens need to unite against Big Pharma!
Karen is fighting in multiple states to file criminal charges against the vaccine shills who injured thousands with the injection!
Will the criminal charges finally create a foothold in the battle against the bioweapons?
https://rumble.com/v2aecme-florida-county-returns-cdc-funds-after-confirming-vaxx-is-a-bioweapon.html
Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
