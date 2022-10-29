Doctor dresses as Witch for press conference, #WitchDoctor

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Doctor dresses as Witch/Wizard for press conference, #WitchDoctor "My Crystal Ball says get your booster" How much more obvious does it have to be?
What is pharmakeia in the Bible?
https://www.gotquestions.org/pharmakeia-in-the-Bible.html
Source @Hugo Talks