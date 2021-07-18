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You Have Good Judgment, Don't Let Being "Woke" Prevent You from Using It
Montie's Outdoor Adventures
Montie's Outdoor Adventures
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0 view • July 18, 2021
Lets talk about not seeing the world in terms of left / right. Lets think about what is good and bad for you, the people around you and your nation.

Today's world is all about being compliant. Compliance is not always a good thing, especially when your compliance allows others to do bad (or even evil) things. Instead apply your judgement, use discernment and do the right thing. I talk about this in my podcast, among a few other things as I'm out for a walk. Unscripted with great scenery (video version of the podcast is below).

I recorded this podcast while I was hiking / walking the River Loop Trail at the foot of Mount Mitchell in NC. We camped at the Black Mountain Campground. What a great place to camp!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy