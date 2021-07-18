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You Have Good Judgment, Don't Let Being "Woke" Prevent You from Using It
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0 view • July 18, 2021
Lets talk about not seeing the world in terms of left / right. Lets think about what is good and bad for you, the people around you and your nation.
Today's world is all about being compliant. Compliance is not always a good thing, especially when your compliance allows others to do bad (or even evil) things. Instead apply your judgement, use discernment and do the right thing. I talk about this in my podcast, among a few other things as I'm out for a walk. Unscripted with great scenery (video version of the podcast is below).
I recorded this podcast while I was hiking / walking the River Loop Trail at the foot of Mount Mitchell in NC. We camped at the Black Mountain Campground. What a great place to camp!
Today's world is all about being compliant. Compliance is not always a good thing, especially when your compliance allows others to do bad (or even evil) things. Instead apply your judgement, use discernment and do the right thing. I talk about this in my podcast, among a few other things as I'm out for a walk. Unscripted with great scenery (video version of the podcast is below).
I recorded this podcast while I was hiking / walking the River Loop Trail at the foot of Mount Mitchell in NC. We camped at the Black Mountain Campground. What a great place to camp!
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