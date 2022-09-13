https://gnews.org/post/p1kk9bdcc
9/12/2022 Miles Guo: The Whistleblower Movement would never interfere in American bipartisan politics. The two parties are highly united when it comes to the interests of the US whereas in China, 1.4 billion people are controlled by just a few families which fight with each other. The CCP and their stooges have no morals, no religion, and none of them feels secure
