© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1kk9bdcc
9/12/2022 Miles Guo: The Whistleblower Movement would never interfere in American bipartisan politics. The two parties are highly united when it comes to the interests of the US whereas in China, 1.4 billion people are controlled by just a few families which fight with each other. The CCP and their stooges have no morals, no religion, and none of them feels secure