Vigilance Elite | Ed Calderon Teaches Navy SEAL How to Escape from Zip Ties

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Ed Calderon gives us a brief snapshot lesson from his counter custody course and teaches former Navy SEAL/CIA Contractor Shawn Ryan how to escape when your hands are zip tied behind your back.
Follow and sign up for Ed Calderon's Classes from the link below:
Website: https://www.edsmanifesto.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/edsmanifesto_
#VIGILANCEELITE #SHAWNRYANSHOW
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shawnryan762
Twitter - https://twitter.com/VigilanceElite